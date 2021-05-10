Paid self-parking on its way back to MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paid self-parking is headed back to MGM Resorts, a spokesman confirmed to 8 News Now Monday. Of note, though, the first three hours will be free for locals.

The change will go into effect at all of MGM’s Las Vegas properties on June 1.

Service and business needs are changing rapidly as Las Vegas continues its recovery. We’re focused on expanding our amenities and workforce to accommodate increasing numbers of guests as demand grows and visitation continues rising.” MGM Resorts International

Self-parking will remain free to:

Previous or current military members and their spouses through the M life rewards military and veterans program

M life Rewards members pearl status or higher

Current M life Rewards MasterCard holders

Valet parking will return to ARIA, Vdara, Bellagio and MGM Grand on May 25 and all other MGM properties June 1. The company says the service will continue to be complimentary for gold, platinum and Noir M life members.

As far as special events go, the return of paid event parking will coincide with Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup playoffs games, tentatively planned for May 19. Transactions will be “completely cashless.”

Paid parking will also apply to shows and events at Park Theatre, as well as those at Park MGM, New York-New York, ARIA, MGM Grand, Excalibur, Luxor and Mandalay Bay.