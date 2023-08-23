LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is ending its free self-parking next week.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, paid self-parking will go into effect at the Venetian for visitors. Self-parking fees for hotel guests will begin on Sept. 5 for those who booked on or after Aug. 24.

The daily fee for registered hotel guests will be $18 a day, seven days a week. For non-hotel guests, rates will start at $15 for up to four hours, and $18 for four to 24 hours, Monday through Thursday.

For Fridays through Sundays, the parking fee is $23 a day for non-hotel guests. Valet parking remains $35 a day.

Nevada residents will receive three hours of complimentary self-parking by scanning their valid Nevada Driver’s License at a self-parking kiosk.

The Venetian announced in July that the resort would start to charge for self-parking after an evaluation of its “operations and business demand.”

Grazie Rewards Premier members and above will receive complimentary self-parking. Grazie Rewards Elite members and above will continue to receive complimentary valet parking.