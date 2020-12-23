PAID: Clark County pays NV Energy bills for 41,000+ residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was probably a sigh of relief coming from people living in Southern Nevada whose energy bill balances were outstanding. Due to the loss of employment or other economic effects stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NV Energy says Clark County has paid the bill for more than 41,000 customers.

“The pandemic has been incredibly hard on the residents of Southern Nevada,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Our families are struggling, and they shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their power bills. This effort will provide real help to the families who need it most.”

The County used money from the federal CARES Act funding to offer some relief. It’s a similar action Clark County took for 15,700 residents in October.

So what’s the tab for paying outstanding electric bills for more than 41,000 residents. According to Clark County, they processed payment of $14.7 million on behalf of the customers on Tuesday.

Here’s how the payments were spread out:

20,421 residents of unincorporated Clark County at the cost of $6.2 million

12,006 residents of the City of Las Vegas ($5.7 million)

4,697 residents of Henderson ($2.2 million)

4,128 residents of North Las Vegas ($636,000)

150 residents of Laughlin in unincorporated Clark County ($39,000)

Here’s how it will work: Residents’ accounts will be credited if they have a past due balance stemming from the pandemic. The credit will be reflected on the affected customers’ bills. The funds will not be used to pay for late fees or penalties associated with delinquent bills, and NV Energy has agreed to forgive such fees and penalties for bills paid for with the County’s Coronavirus Relief Funds.

NV Energy will begin crediting accounts immediately, and eligible customers will see the assistance payment on their next billing statement or on MyAccount at nvenergy.com/myaccount. Processing may take up to three business days.

“NV Energy appreciates the support and leadership of Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and her fellow Commissioners in providing CARES Act assistance directly to Clark County residents who are struggling with their utility bills,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope this funding, in addition to the bill credit provided earlier this year by NV Energy, eases the financial burden of these customers who have been impacted by COVID-19, and brings them some relief.”

In March, Clark County and Southern Nevada cities declared a state of emergency related to the pandemic. In April, unemployment statewide soared to 28.2 percent, the highest rate ever reported by any state, even exceeding unemployment during the Great Depression. In May, the Clark County area ranked worst in the nation among similar urban areas with an unemployment rate of 29 percent, though it has fallen to 10.1 percent for November.