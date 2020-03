LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pahrump Valley High School student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife to school. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the school first learned about a student with a knife on campus through a SafeVoice tip.

The administration acted immediately to address the concern, and a student was taken into custody by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. No students were harmed during this incident, deputies said.

No other details were released.