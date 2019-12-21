Pahrump Valley High School health aide arrested for allegedly selling meth to teens

PAHRUMP (KLAS) — A health aid at Pahrump Valley High School was busted this week for allegedly peddling drugs to teens. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 19, Nye County Sheriff Office’s school resource deputies received information that 38-year-old Verona Worthington, a health aide at the school, had sold methamphetamines to a 16-year-old Pahrump Valley High School student.

Nye County sheriff’s said Worthington also sold methamphetamines to a 16-year-old Pathway student. Police said on Dec. 18, Worthington went to Comstock Park to conduct the transaction with the two teens.

Nye County Sheriff said 21-year-old Daniel Sandquist was also on hand for the sale.

According to Nye County Sheriff, on Dec. 19, a search warrant was issued for Worthington, and her boyfriend, 50-year-old William Toldt.

Authorities were searching for Toldt because he was a felon wanted for domestic battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamines, and animals running at large.

A search warrant was issued for Toldt and Worthington’s home. While deputies were searching the house, Worthington told police she was taking meth and took the meth to the children in the park on Toldt’s behalf.

She claims she did not sell the methamphetamine to the teens. She said she gave it to them.

While deputies were searching the home, Daniel Sandquist came to the home. Sandquist admitted to police that he used meth and was present when Worthington sold meth to teens.

Sandquist was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the following charges:

Worthington was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the following charges:

Toldt was arrested and transported to Desert View Hospital. Once released he will be booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the following charges.