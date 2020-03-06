Pahrump student faces several counts for allegedly bringing a knife to school, threatening students

1  of  3
Tyler Jackson, 18, arrested by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly bringing a knife to school.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Pahrump Valley High School student is facing charges after he was allegedly caught at school with a knife.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Officer, 18-year-old Tyler Jackson brought the knife to school on March 2. School authorities received anonymous tips.

“When Jackson was brought to school office, a 6-inch blade knife fell from his pocket,” said Sgt. Ann Horak. “It was identified that Jackson threatened two juvenile students with a knife.”

Jackson was arrested and booked into Nye County Dentention Center. He faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse.

