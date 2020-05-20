Pahrump salon files lawsuit against Governor Sisolak over COVID-19 shutdown

PAHRUMP, NEV. (KLAS) — A Nye County business is taking legal action against Governor Steve Sisolak in regards to his executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lawsuit, “Aqua A Salon” and Denyce Eldridge allege that Governor Sisolak’s orders violate their state and federal constitutional rights.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff mentions how Aqua A Salon was forced to close on March 13 as a result of Governor Sisolak’s emergency directive. At the time, the business was bringing in about $40,000 per month. Also, Eldridge and the three independent cosmetologists employed by the business are ineligible for unemployment benefits or assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The lawsuit places the blame for the plaintiffs’ losses on Governor Sisolak, due to the fact that he is the chief party responsible for enforcing the directives. In total, the lawsuit alleges Governor Sisolak’s emergency directives violate the 1st, 5th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Also mentioned are the lack of COVID-19 cases in Nye County at the time the lawsuit was filed. As May 5, there were no COVID-19 deaths and local hospitals were not overrun with cases.

Based on these factors, the plaintiffs allege that Governor Sisolak unconstitutionally regulated their business.