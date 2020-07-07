Pahrump Justice Court closed after employees exposed to person who tested positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pahrump Justice Court determined it was necessary to close its office on July 7 after employees were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Before reopening, all Justice Court staff will be tested for the virus.

The Court will continue to hold first appearances, bail hearings, and formal arraignments with all parties and counsel appearing by telephone and video only.

No hearing will take place at the courthouse and the public is not permitted to enter the courthouse during its closure.

The Court anticipates reopening after employee tests are conducted on July 8 and staff members test negative for COVID-19.

For non-emergency court case matters, an amended Administrative Order (2020-1) is posted on the Nye County website. Copies can be obtained by emailing the Court at pjc@pahrumpjusticecourt.com.

For those who need to file an application for a temporary protective order, blank forms are available on the Pahrump Justice Court website here.