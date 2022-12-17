LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Pahrump homeowner shot and seriously wounded Thursday night an intruder who was wanted for violating his parole, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said

Shawn Richard, 48, also of Pahrump, is facing multiple charges, including home invasion and burglary, after being shot twice in the chest by a homeowner on Kellogg Road, the sheriff’s office said. Richard was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and was in serious condition.

The homeowner was awakened by the intruder, and then the intruder kicked in a bedroom door, according to a news release. The homeowner, who is not facing charges, then shot Richard twice.

Deputies found Richard in possession of a shotgun that was taken the previous night during a home invasion on the 8000 block of Ralph Court.

Richard also is facing charges of grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the sheriff’s office said.