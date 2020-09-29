Pahrump free flu shot clinic scheduled Oct. 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pahrump will have no cost flu shots for anyone 6 months or older on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The “Bee Wise, Immunize” program will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nye Board of Commission Chambers, 2100 Walt Williams.

The immunizations are sponsored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Pahrump Community Health Nurse Office and the Nye County Department of Emergency Management.

Anyone under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian (with proof of guardianship).

Clinics elsewhere in Nye County offering free flu shots: