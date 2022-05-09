LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two bodies have been found at Lake Mead in the span of one week. The first, a murder victim discovered in a barrel, and the second, skeletal remains found in the sand at Callville Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson locals Lindsey Melvin and her sister Lynette were paddleboarding when they made the discovery.

“At first I thought it was a bighorn sheep and then we started digging around a little bit and as we discovered the jaw, we realized it was human remains and that’s when we contacted park rangers to come and investigate,” said Lindsey Melvin.

“For the longest time I was in disbelief like I did not think that we actually found human remains,” Lynette Melvin said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.

Skeletal remains were discovered by two sisters at Lake Mead on May 7, 2022. (Credit: Lindsey Melvin)

Retired Henderson Police Officer David Kohlmeier has been invested in what has been going on and wanted to do something to help.

He and his partner decided they would offer a $5,000 reward to those who find additional bodies at the lake.

He hopes the monetary incentive will achieve a few things; bring a sense of closure to the families and friends of those found while assisting local law enforcement in their efforts.

“It has you thinking, how many other bodies will be recovered?” Kohlmeier said.

“My feeling with this certain situation is that it could be more of a drowning situation so I don’t think it’s related to the person in the barrel, but something of major interest, so it would be nice to identify who this person is,” he shared.

Kohlmeier has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate funds to help with burials.

If you would like to contact David, you can click on this link to reach his website: www.theproblemsolver.com

The discovery of this body comes one week after the body of a man was found in a barrel. Police the barrel and body had been put in the lake in the late 1970s or early 1980s. At one time it had been under deep water but the dropping water levels revealed it.

