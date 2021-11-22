Packing patience: Traffic light so far at McCarran as busy holiday travel week begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a busy day at McCarran International Airport, with lots of families traveling together this year.

They’re arriving early, packing their patience and traveling light.

People are excited to fly this Thanksgiving holiday.

McCarran spokesperson Joe Rajchel said 2019 was a busy Thanksgiving — one of the busiest on record nationwide.

Rajchel doesn’t expect 2021 to be quite to that level, but the COVID-19 vaccine has made more people comfortable with getting on airplanes. Demand for traveling will be high this holiday season.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

“The numbers came out this morning from DHS (Department of Homeland Security) about those entities and what their vaccination rates look like, but from what we’re hearing locally from local TSA (Transportation Security Administration) management, we’re not expecting there to be any impact. We’ve received no indication that there will be an impact on travel.”

Nationwide, airports are expecting this to be a busy travel week.

Nicole Steinert is traveling from Northern California with her entire family. She says they planned ahead.

“We’re OK. We’re vaccinated, so we are not too nervous about it,” Steinert said. “I’m actually appreciative of masks during this time. This is the one time I don’t mind wearing a mask traveling.”

Picking up family at the airport for the holiday? 🦃 ✈️

Circling around the airport creates congestion that can back up traffic all the way to the tunnel. Wait in our cell phone lot instead. It’s conveniently located near the passenger pick-up area. https://t.co/9KxGSVE5T3 pic.twitter.com/rIB9RddSeD — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 22, 2021

Some travel tips this year:

Plan to arrive early, no matter when your flight is.

Expect weather delays.

Be aware of the latest advisories and mask mandates, testing requirements and quarantine orders.

Give yourself an additional 60 to 90 minutes for parking. For the past several months, parking at Terminal 1 has been filling up every weekend, and that’s expected to continue this week.

Today at the airport, people weren’t having any problems with flights.

People are complying with mask rules and travel has been light so far. There hasn’t been much activity in the baggage claim areas.