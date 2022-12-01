The Pac-12 Conference said Thursday its championship football game will return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023. (AP File Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pac-12 Conference said Thursday it will hold its championship game in football at Allegiant Stadium in 2023, marking a run of three straight years for the contest in Las Vegas.

This season’s championship, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, pits No. 12 Utah against No. 4 Southern California at Allegiant.

Thursday’s announcement was made in coordination with Allegiant Stadium, the NFL’s Raiders, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and MGM Resorts International, the conference said in a news release on its website.

“As the sports and entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has been an amazing home for our premier Pac-12 events, and Allegiant Stadium is an amazing setting to host our football championship for our teams, student-athletes and fans,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said.

Friday’s game is announced as a sellout, expected to surpass the neutral-site attendance record of 56,311 for the 2021 contest.

Allegiant Stadium is home to the Raiders, the UNLV football team and the Las Vegas Bowl. It is also home to the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl (scheduled for Dec. 17).