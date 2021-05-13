Pac-12 picks MGM executive as next commissioner

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, Oregon’s Chris Duarte scores against California in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif. Duarte is The AP Pac-12 player of the year and a member of the All-Pac 12 first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be its next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume that’s short on college sports experience.

The Pac-12 announced a news conference for 2 p.m. Eastern to introduce its new commissioner, but a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Kliavkoff was the choice. Kliavkoff is the president of MGM Resorts sports and entertainment. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12’s university presidents had not authorized release of the information.