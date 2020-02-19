Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American ‘No More Tours 2’ show dates to head overseas

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. Osbourne says he’s going off the rails on a crazy train while stuck at home with health woes, but plans to be back on track soon. The 70-year-old says he’ll have to cancel European tour dates that had been scheduled for January and February, but he’s recovering enough that he’s keeping North American tour dates that start in May. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — Ozzy Osbourne’s has canceled his 2020 North American “No More Tours 2,” dates, including the show at MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is scheduled for Friday, July 31.

The shows are being canceled to allow Osbourne to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April, and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

This decision was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, some multiple times.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now, and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Following promotional obligations for his new “Ordinary Man” album, which will come out Feb. 21, Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.