Hooters Casino Hotel sold for $70 million, will become OYO Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — OYO Hotels & Homes, the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, today announced that it has partnered with Highgate to create its first key flagship property in Las Vegas, OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

OYO Hotel & Casino will take the place of the Hooters hotel-casino, which was just bought out by OYO earlier this month. The deal is for a reported $70 million, which includes 58.8 million dollars for paid real estate.

“I am really excited to announce the commencement of the OYO’s operations in our newest city – Las Vegas. We are excited to be here as we believe Las Vegas is an exciting city in which to invest as the market continues to evolve with projects such as the new Las Vegas Raiders NFL stadium and the $1 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. As we continue to focus on bringing to life our popular concept of ‘comfort design’ and delivering chic hospitality experiences, we are increasingly exploring new ways to connect with our customers, from millennials, to young executives and families, in every city we enter. With our newest hotel in Las Vegas, we are furthering our commitment to enable our guests to experience #Livingthegoodlife, and are certain we will become their preferred place to stay and truly enjoy Las Vegas in the coming months,” saidAbhinav Sinha, COO and Partner, OYO Hotels & Homes USA.

Located near the corner of the famed Las Vegas Strip on Tropicana Ave., OYO Hotel & Casino will provide 657 rooms across 19 floors and a 35,000 square-foot casino. Additional amenities include two signature restaurants, four bars, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

The property will undergo an exciting transformation to be completed this year, which will bring the dynamic OYO brand to life in the most recognizable tourist destination in the world.

“We will be undergoing a renovation and will come up with some of the most loved amenities and experiences that are sure to please Las Vegas visitors from around the world. We can’t wait to welcome you to our first hotel in Las Vegas.”

Highgate will assume management of the hotel, and Paragon Gaming will continue to operate the casino.