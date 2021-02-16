Owner of mini-mart takes steps to uplift the black community through COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closures and restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic have deeply impacted small businesses, including those that are black-owned. 8 News Now spoke to the owner of a recently-opened mini-mart about the steps she’s taking to support and uplift the black business community.

“We have a lot of natural care products for your skin, for your hair,” said Ellena Smith, owner of Easy Days Drive Thru Mini Mart.

Smith opened Easy Days Drive Thru Mini Mart, located on Tropicana and Maryland Parkway in Dec. 2020. On one side, the mini-mart has fresh produce, coffee, and food and drink items.

The other side is home to dozens of different products from local black-owned businesses.

“We thought it would be a good idea to offer them a space where they can have an actual storefront where people can buy their products, learn about their products,” Smith said. “They can build their name at the same time we build ours.”

The Urban Chamber of Commerce says black-owned businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, with many not able to fall back on savings or borrow funds to stay afloat.

Jo Cato, a board member with the chamber, says having local businesses support each other will be essential moving forward.

“If it means that we have to circulate the dollars in our community, that is something that we should be doing, and circulate those dollars to make sure those businesses stay open and are successful,” said Jo Cato, president, and CEO, Periwinkle Group. “I am all for recycling the Black dollars.”

By highlighting products and clothing from black-owned businesses, Smith hopes the money will be put back into the community.

“We can take that money and put it into schools that will help our children as far as education,” Smith said. “We can put it into better healthcare for our people, we can put it into helping us get housing and counseling.”

Smith also hopes to build a small kitchen inside the store to offer a place for black-owned food establishments to prep and sell their items..

The community can also purchase all of the in-store items of Easy Days Drive Thru Mini Mart online and pick them up at the drive-thru window when they are ready.