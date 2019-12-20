Owl found hiding in Christmas tree

One family in Georgia brought more than a Christmas tree home with them from the tree lot. They got quite the surprise when they found a little owl sleeping in their tree.

The family’s 10-year-old daughter came running to her parents in tears saying that one of the ornaments scared her and that’s how the family discovered the owl.

The tree had been set up for a week before the owl was noticed. The family did leave their windows open all night hoping it would leave but it didn’t.

They did call a wildlife expert to take it away.