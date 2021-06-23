Overweight pig found abandoned in dog cage in Las Vegas

A large potbelly pig was found abandoned in a dog kennel and described as “so obese she can hardly move. (Courtesy: The Animal Foundation)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large potbelly pig found abandoned outside a Las Vegas home will go up for adoption once she loses some weight, leaders at the Animal Foundation wrote on Facebook.

The pig, named Cupcake, was discovered on June 2. The high temperature that day was 107 degrees.

Cupcake was found in a large wire dog kennel. She weighs 175 lbs. and is described as “so obese she can hardly move,” the post said. The pig also had overgrown hooves and dirty ears when discovered.

However, with the help of a local veterinarian, the pig is doing much better, the post said.

“With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery,” the post said. “She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves.”

The Animal Foundation helps an average of 25,000 animals a year.