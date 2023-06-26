LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overturned cement truck is snarling traffic on I-15 Monday morning, according to police.

The truck overturned on northbound I-15, north of Washington, near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Nevada State Police. Officials say only one travel lane is open, causing a severe backup.

Photo provided by Nevada State Police

NSP warns commuters to expect delays and advises drivers to plan alternate routes.

No details have been released as to what specifically happened to overturn the vehicle, or if anyone was injured in the incident. No word was immediately available as to when the incident might be cleared up.

