Overton dog rescue & training center needs help to rebuild after Tuesday’s floods

OVERTON, Nev. (KLAS) — After Tuesday’s flash floods destroyed parts of Overton and Logandale, a dog rescue and training center is asking the community for help as the organization prepares to rebuild.

“It was, wow,” Kevin Martinez described the moment he discovered his flooded property, “This is bad.”

He called it overwhelming to see the entire town of Overton, Nevada underwater.

“The entire street was flooded, and dams were breaking, and railroad ties were coming down the street.” Martinez explained. “All that was going through my head is my dogs, my poor dogs.”

He runs Citizen K9 Club and Rescue, a non-profit organization that trains rescue dogs to work in personal protection or security fields.

Tuesday’s flood destroyed his entire facility, and though the dogs are okay, Martinez is now out of options.

“I am losing this training center,” he said. “I am losing the housing center where I house the dogs.”

“We’re kind of back to the drawing board,” Martinez continued. “With what we are going to do as far as housing the dogs, and what’s next for them.”

Therefore, he’s asking Southern Nevada for help as he gets ready to rebuild.

“It’s been awesome to see this community come together during this time,” Kevin said of Overton.

He hopes the kindness he’s seen can extend to the dogs he knows and loves.

“This is a traumatic experience that they went through,” Martinez concluded of his dogs.

If you’d like to help Kevin and Citizen K9 Club, you can find their fundraiser HERE.