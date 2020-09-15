Overnight work to close southbound US 95 ramp at Ann Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound US Highway 95 offramp to Ann Road will be closed from 11:30 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The ramp closure is needed to perform work on bridge railings and girders near the Centennial Bowl interchange in the northwest valley.

NDOT advises drivers to use caution in the work zone.

A recent update indicates that the northbound ramp from US 95 to the westbound 215 Beltway will be open before the end of September.