Overnight work near Spaghetti Bowl to reduce southbound I-515 to a single lane from I-15 to Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southbound Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) will be reduced to a single lane overnight between I-15 and Eastern Avenue starting Monday at midnight, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will be in place from midnight until 5 a.m. every night from Monday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 30.

The southbound Las Vegas Boulevard onramp and the southbound Eastern Avenue offramp will also close nightly.

Crews will be working on the I-515 viaduct as part of a $40 million rehabilitation project. The work involves seismic retrofitting and bridge deck rehabilitation on the viaduct and ramps.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.