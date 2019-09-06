Overnight Tenaya Way road improvements to begin Sunday

Breaking News
Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting next week, crews will begin work on Tenaya Way between between Cathedral Rock Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Traffic will be restricted to one lane between the hours of 9 pm and 5 am from Sunday – Thursday.

Crews will be making utility adjustments doing milling and paving in the area.

Buffalo Drive and Rainbow Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes. Work is expected to wrap up in five weeks.

The project is estimated to cost $900,000 and is being funded by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing Tax.

