Overnight structure fire reported at ‘Doggy District’ in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last night at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the “Doggy District” located at West Flamingo Road and South Grand Canyon Drive.

Upon arrival a small fire was located near the back of the building, and the firefighters determined it was caused by a Lithium battery for a small appliance that was being charged.

The fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system and the building itself was not affected by the fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

There was no report of any animals injured in the fire.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.