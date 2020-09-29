Overnight road work to close lanes in Henderson at I-11 and College Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Thursday will close some travel lanes along southbound Interstate 11 (US Highway 95) at College Drive in Henderson.

Bridge deck repairs will proceed overnight, and the right and center travel lanes will reopen at 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. For up-to-date information on road work and possible delays due to projects around the valley, check the Waze app. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.