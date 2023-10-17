LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overnight restrictions, closures, and traffic shifts are planned for the Las Vegas Centennial Bowl, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The restrictions and closures are necessary to change striping and signage ahead of moving traffic into its permanent layout. The restrictions, dates, and times are below.

Southbound U.S. 95 ramp to Westbound CC-215 Ramp will be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 18, ending the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19.

Westbound CC-215 to Centennial Parkway/John Herbert Ramp will be closed nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 18, ending the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19

West- and eastbound CC-215 Westbound CC-215 traffic will be shifted to a new, permanent alignment at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. West- and eastbound CC-215 will have nightly lane restrictions, but no closures, each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 27.



The project is on pace for substantial completion in December. For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.