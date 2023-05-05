LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of overnight ramp closures in the Centennial Bowl will begin Sunday in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the ramp from southbound U.S. 95 to Ann Road/Centennial Center Boulevard will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from May 7 to May 9. Traffic will be detoured to Craig Road.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.