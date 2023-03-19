LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, a portion of the I-515 will be reduced to one lane starting Sunday night.

The I-515 southbound between Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane starting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and lasting until 5:30 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of the Charleston Boulevard Interchange Project.

The Charleston northbound on-ramp to the I-515 is also closed so crews can work to reconstruct the ramp. The ramp closed on March 6 and the closure is said to last about 30 days.

The purpose of the Charleston Boulevard Interchange Project is to perform bridge work, pavement rehab and widening, median remediation, and underground utilities, according to NDOT.