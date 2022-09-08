LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Sections of the 215 Beltway in the northwest Las Vegas valley will have overnight lane closures for the next nine months.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 11, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, the 215 Beltway will be reduced to one traffic lane.

According to Clark County, the lane restrictions could stretch from Craig Road to the Centennial Bowl construction areas at the 215 and U.S. 95 interchange.

There will be times during the project when no overnight lane restrictions are in place.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11, lane reductions will begin on the northbound and eastbound sides of the 215 beginning around Craig Road.

Work on the other side of the highway is set to begin within a few weeks. During the daytime, the 215 in this area will be reduced to two lanes.

The lane reductions are part of a project to widen the 214 to three lanes in each direction in the area. Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for the project and it is expected to be finished by July 2023.