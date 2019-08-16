UPDATE: Shooting of driver not random act, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say their investigation into a shooting that led to a man crashing his vehicle on US 95 and Decatur Boulevard was not a random act of violence,

Police released the update Friday afternoon and also said the shooting is not connected to any other shootings or crimes being investigated. No other details were released.

**UPDATE** As of 3:30am, Decatur is back open in both directions over US95, but drivers still cannot get to Decatur if they're southbound on US95. The story of a crash and @LVMPD's investigation on @8NewsNow at 4 with @JLangelerNews & @sherryswensk #8NN https://t.co/kAbdBrUVVM — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) August 16, 2019

They say an officer in the area of Decatur Boulevard and US 95 heard a crash. He arrived to find the male driver suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The injured driver was transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police say an 8-month-old baby was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the crash, but suffered no injuries.