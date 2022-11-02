LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced an overnight road closure for the west valley for construction.

From 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, a portion of West Charleston Boulevard at the 215 will be closed for emergency repairs.

The closure includes both directions of Charleston on either side of the 215, as well as the on- and off-ramps in both directions.

(Photo: Nevada Department of Transportation)

Drivers planning to use the Charleston exit on the 215 are advised to detour to either Far Hills Avenue to the north, or West Sahara Avenue to the south.