LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced a closure in the northwest Las Vegas area.

Starting on Thursday, April 13, at 8 p.m. east and westbound of the 215 northern beltway will be closed between Grand Montecito Parkway and north Tenaya Way in the Centennial Bowl.

It will be closed off to drivers through Friday at 5 a.m., NDOT stated in a release.

Crews will be working to set up concrete panels on new structures over the 215 west of Tenaya.

Drivers should expect detours to be set up as a result of the road work and should use caution while traveling through work zones.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.