Overnight closures at Centennial Bowl planned late Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overnight closures are planned for work at the Centennial Bowl interchange in the northwest valley, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The closures will affect traffic starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night and extend to 5 a.m. on Friday. Motorists should use caution during the closures:

Oso Blanca Road will be closed at the 215 Beltway 9 p.m-5 a.m.

The northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive will be closed from 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

The 215 Beltway will be closed between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

NDOT says the closures will allow placement of a barrier railing along the new northbound U.S. Highway 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover.

The work isi part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl, which broke ground in January 2019. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting the eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. Highway 95 southbound and U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 215 Beltway westbound. Construction is scheduled to finish in the later this year.