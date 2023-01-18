LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp, onto N. Rancho Drive, and back to U.S. 95 at Rancho. The northbound U.S. 95 ramp from Craig Road will be closed during this time.

The closure of U.S. 95 is required to remove falsework put in place for bridge construction over the freeway. Lone Mountain is being widened to all more drivers and better travel times in the northwest.

Nevada Department of Transportation urges drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to use alternate routes when possible. NDOT also works with Waze to keep the public updated about highway conditions.