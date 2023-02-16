LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closures continue along Tropicana Avenue at I-15 to help make improvements to the temporary diverging diamond interchange (DDI).

The closure will take place Friday, Feb. 17, from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Crews will fix signage, striping, and signals associated with the temporary DDI at Tropicana, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

A diverging diamond interchange is a type of road intersection that allows for two directions of traffic on the same road to temporarily cross over to the opposite side of the road.

This design is intended to improve traffic flow and safety by reducing conflict points and the need for left turns across oncoming traffic.

The temporary DDI at Tropicana Ave. will be in place through mid-2024.

NDOT encourages drivers to learn the movement ahead of time and pay special attention at the intersection.

The I-15/Tropicana Design Build project started in May of 2022. More details are available on the

project’s website