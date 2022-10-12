LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should be aware that an overnight closure along southbound U.S. 95 in Northwest Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Wednesday evening.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the closure will start at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and wrap up on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5:00 a.m.

The closure will also impact associated ramps and will allow road crews to install falsework for an expansion of the Lone Mountain bridge over U.S. 95.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes if possible. There is a listing of detour options below.

All closures are from Wednesday, October 12 at 10:30 p.m. to Thursday, October 13 at 5:00 a.m.:

Southbound U.S. 95 traffic will be detoured to Ann Road/Centennial/Rancho collector off-ramp onto North Rancho Drive and then put back on at the U.S. 95 Craig Road on-ramp.

Eastbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road on-ramp.

Westbound CC-215 to Southbound U.S. 95 on-ramp will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road on-ramp.

Ann Road to Southbound U.S. 95 will be detoured to North Rancho Drive and routed to U.S. 95 Craig Road on-ramp.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, NDOT will launch an enhanced 511 NV Travel Information system which will provide improved Nevada highway information.

The 511 Nevada Travel Info service will continue to allow drivers to dial 511 toll-free or log onto nvroads.com any time for up-to-the-minute state road conditions, online traffic cameras, roadway weather information, scheduled event road closures, highway construction updates, and more. The Nevada 511 app can also be downloaded via the Apple or Google store.