LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The planned overnight closure of northbound Interstate 15 for

the installation of an Active Traffic Management (ATM) gantry has been postponed.

The closure was expected to be in effect from Monday, August 28, at 9:00 p.m. to Tuesday, August 29, at 5:00 a.m.

During that time, northbound I-15 was expected to be closed between I-215 and Russell

Road.

A new date for the installation of the ATM gantry work has not yet been determined.

A total of 10 new ATM gantries (five northbound, five southbound) will be installed as

part of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange project.

The full-colored LED signs provide next-generation, real-time driver information to prepare motorists for upcoming incidents and lane restrictions. The system will assist drivers entering and exiting the resort corridor on I-15.

For more information on upcoming closures visit NDOT’s website.