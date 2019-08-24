UPDATE: 2 adults, 3 dogs die in Henderson apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two adults died early this morning and a third was injured in a structure fire at a Henderson apartment complex.

Friends and neighbors spoke with 8 News Now’s Cristen Drummond about the two people who died in the overnight fire at the Bristol at Sunset complex.

“I cried quite a bit about the whole thing because it’s so sad and heartbreaking that it ended up this way,” said resident Gaby Garcia.

The Henderson Fire Department responded at about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 to an apartment unit on fire at 2001 Ramrod Ave., near East Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

The first arriving crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from a large, two-story multifamily apartment building and requested a second alarm for additional firefighting resources. The crews organized an offensive fire attack and entered the apartment unit where the fire originated, preventing it from extending to adjacent units.

One adult male and one adult female were rescued by firefighters from the apartment and transported to Henderson Hospital, where they died.

“There was no alert,” said neighbor Candy Leach . “There was absolutely no alert other than the kind sweet-hearted loving people that went door to door trying to get every one of us in Building 13 out.”

A third adult male was transported to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Three dogs also died in the fire.

The identities and cause of death for the two residents will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to the incident with five engines, one truck, five rescue units and an air resource apparatus. The Clark County Fire Department assisted with additional apparatus.

A City of Henderson senior fire investigator, the Henderson Police Department and NV Energy also responded to help secure the property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The total estimated loss is valued at $180,000.