Overhead freeway signs coming to US Highway 95 in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overhead signs to warn drivers of traffic conditions and accidents will be installed on U.S. Highway 95 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Summerlin Parkway, according to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada.

A $6 million federal grant will pay for about 40% of the five-mile expansion of the system. State and local funding will pay for the remaining 60% of the $15 million project.

The RTC says about 230,000 vehicles use the stretch of U.S. Highway 95 every day.

In addition to the signs, technology that will be deployed includes:

Wrong-way sensors that alert drivers immediately if they are traveling in the wrong direction.

Occupancy detection sensors in HOV lanes that collect data to reduce congestion and emissions.

The overhead signs will warn motorists about incidents, speed reduction and lane closures ahead to reduce crashes resulting from suddn braking.

M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer, said the expansion of the project that is already in place on Interstate 15 will reduce the number — and the severity — of crashes.

“This grant will enable us to work closely with our long-standing partners to expand our footprint in informing motorists, emergency responders and traffic technicians about incidents in real time,” Maynard said.

The RTC, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Nevada Highway Patrol, UNLV and the technology company Waycare are working together on the project.

“NDOT is committed to leveraging every tool available, including emergency technologies, to further our mission of making Nevada safe and connected,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow. “NDOT is proud to work with its local, state, and federal partners in finding creative and high-tech solutions to improve driver efficiency and traffic flows while reducing secondary crashes.”

The federal funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) program. The program is now in its fifth year, and has funded more than 45 projects nationwide worth $256 million.

This year, the ATCMTD grants will fund projects that support autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.