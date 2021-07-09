Overall fitness can’t be achieved without eating healthy foods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas nutritionist discusses the importance food plays in staying fit. He says the most important thing to getting fit is a “commitment” to get to the end goal.

Paul Rosenberg is the author of “Real Nutrition” and owner of Real Results Fitness. His program uses a combination of healthy eating and workouts.

He spoke with Good Day Las Vegas Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk and gave some tips for staying healthy and he even shared the ingredients in one of his favorite smoothies.

