Over half a pound of methamphetamine recovered during a traffic stop (Credit: Mesquite Nevada Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite police made an arrest after they found over half a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Friday afternoon, Mesquite officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, they recovered 0.541 pounds of meth, Mesquite Police Department announced in a Facebook post Friday.

The driver was arrested and the Mesquite Police Department applauded the arrest saying, “one more felon in jail and a lot of drugs off the streets.”