LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State police last month busted an illegal marijuana grow site worth roughly $7.8 million, eradicating over 8,700 pounds of marijuana.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted the eradication operation on Sept. 18 on the site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.

Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia Lopez were arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds.

  • Marcelino Madrigal was arrested for operating an illegal marijuana grow site in Lincoln County (Courtesy: NSP)
In February, a local hunter contacted NSP and said he thought he had walked into the illegal site while scouting in the mountains. Police found it was a historical grow site that had become active again.

All three suspects were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.