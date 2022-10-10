Three men were arrested for operating an illegal marijuana grow site in Lincoln County (Courtesy: NSP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State police last month busted an illegal marijuana grow site worth roughly $7.8 million, eradicating over 8,700 pounds of marijuana.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted the eradication operation on Sept. 18 on the site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County.

Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia Lopez were arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds.

The site was estimated to be worth $7,808,000, and approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana were discovered.

In February, a local hunter contacted NSP and said he thought he had walked into the illegal site while scouting in the mountains. Police found it was a historical grow site that had become active again.

All three suspects were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.