LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— NV Energy’s outage page reports power has been restored the more than 8,400 customers who experienced the outage late on Sunday evening.

The outage had impacted an area in North Las Vegas including Owens Avenue to Cheyenne Avenue, near Pecos Road.

As of 11:32 p.m., the company’s outage and emergencies website showed zero customers impacted in that area and two customers impacted in East Las Vegas.

Power restored to more than 8,000 customers Sunday night. (NV Energy website)

The reason for the outage is unknown at this time.