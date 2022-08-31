LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than $8 million in funding will be granted to the Southern Nevada Water Authority to conserve and protect endangered species at Lake Mead.

The Lake Mead State Fish Hatchery, which supplies razorback sucker and bonytail subadult fish to the Lower Colorado River Multispecies Conservation Program, sits above the current water levels due to historic drought.

The funding, which was provided by the Bureau of Reclamation via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will be used to modify the current water intake system, allowing the hatchery to continue operations.

“Nevada is experiencing an historic 1,200-year drought that is impacting water levels, the environment, and the surrounding aquatic ecosystem,” said Rep. Dina Titus in a press release. “Today’s funding will help address water intake issues and guarantee the survival of endangered fish species in the Colorado River Basin.”