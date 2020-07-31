Thousands left without power in southwest Valley as crews battle large fire

Courtesy: Michael Teruel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 7,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the southwest Valley. The majority of those affected are in the Southern Highlands area.

As of 1:22 a.m., the utility reports over 8,200 customers without power in Southern Nevada as a whole.

A cause has yet to be determined.

However, a fire was reported near Edmond Street and West Pyle Avenue around 11:13 p.m. Crews were batting it into the early morning hours of Friday.

Several Twitter users said an NV Energy substation was on fire and some reported hearing an explosion.

RTC says there is a traffic signal power outage along Blue Diamond Road.

#FASTALERT 31-Jul-2020 12:02 am,

Traffic-signal-power-outage along SR-160/Blue Diamond Rd,

Treat as all-way stop — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 31, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.