Over 77,400 Nevadans participate in open enrollment through Health Link for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 77,400 Nevadans enrolled for health coverage in plan year 2020 through state-based online marketplace Nevada Health Link. The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced the figures Monday, calling them ‘promising’ and demonstrative of the need for the state-based exchange’s (SBE) services.

When the exchange was operating on HealthCare.gov before 2019, it received limited information on data enrollment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The transition to state-based exchange services changed the landscape.

“As the first state to transition from HealthCare.gov to a fully operational SBE, Nevada Health Link has direct insight into real-time data which creates a more accurate and clearer picture of the enrollment landscape in Nevada,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of the health insurance exchange. “Plan Year 2020 enrollment numbers will become the baseline from which we will work to continue to increase the number of insured Nevadans as we move forward.”

A total of 65,563 Nevadans was migrated from HealthCare.gov to Nevada Health Link. The Exchange is also reaching out to several thousand consumers who were transferred from the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services and marked ineligible for Medicaid benefits.

The exchange offered 27 qualified health plans through three insurance carriers and remained online all 45 days of the enrollment period.

Those who missed open enrollment should remember than certain ‘Qualifying Life Events,’ including losing health insurance, getting married, having a child or moving, can make you eligible for a Special Enrollment Period any time during the year.