LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of 11:54 p.m., over 7,600 NV Energy customers are without power as thunderstorms roll through the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue tweeted a tree snapped in Downtown Las Vegas, falling into power lines.

E4 tree snapped, now in power lines. pic.twitter.com/xIrfRs53tJ — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 13, 2021

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.