UPDATE: The number of customers without power has decreased to 1,504 as of 4:40 p.m. Monday.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 1,500 NV Energy customers in Las Vegas were without power Monday, according to NV Energy.

A total of 6,848 customers were without power with 6,814 of those customers in the central valley near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

The outages were reported around 2:50 p.m. and the power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m.

NV Energy released the following statement:

“NV Energy is aware of the outages affecting customers in Las Vegas. Safety of customers and employees is NV Energy’s top priority. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”