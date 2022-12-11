LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harry Reid International Airport is seeing delays averaging 86 minutes due to low ceilings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there have been 250 delayed flights departing from Harry Reid and 260 delayed arriving flights, according to FlightAware.

There have been a total of 24 flight cancellations at Harry Reid.

A winter storm warning was issued to parts of Clark County and Lincoln county until 10 p.m. Sunday. The Spring Mountains and Sheep Range may see gusts up to 60 mph and more than 14 inches of snow above 9000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.